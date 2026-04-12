Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Olbrich (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

As expected, Olbrich will shed his probable tag and suit up in Chicago's regular-season finale. He started Friday's loss to the Magic and has logged double-digit minutes in six straight outings, averaging 5.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.0 minutes per tilt over this six-game stretch.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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