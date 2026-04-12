Lachlan Olbrich News: Good to go Sunday
Olbrich (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, Olbrich will shed his probable tag and suit up in Chicago's regular-season finale. He started Friday's loss to the Magic and has logged double-digit minutes in six straight outings, averaging 5.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.0 minutes per tilt over this six-game stretch.
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