Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich News: Logs first triple-double of career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Olbrich contributed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 loss to Dallas.

Olbrich went off in the losing effort, which was certainly a promising sign for the future. The Bulls seem to have found their replacement for Nikola Vucevic in Jalen Smith, but there's a lot of competition on the current depth chart, and Smith only had a limited time to prove himself. If some big men are moved in the offseason, Olbrich could have a shot at a full contract with the parent club.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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