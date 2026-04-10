Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich News: Playing versus Magic

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Olbrich (foot) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.

Olbrich is cleared to suit up after amassing two points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Thursday's 119-108 win over the Washington Wizards. With Chicago down Nick Richards (elbow) and Guerschon Yabusele (shoulder/elbow), Olbrich could see even more action.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lachlan Olbrich See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lachlan Olbrich See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
25 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
64 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3
Author Image
Joe Mayo
128 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
130 days ago