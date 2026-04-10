Lachlan Olbrich News: Playing versus Magic
Olbrich (foot) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.
Olbrich is cleared to suit up after amassing two points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 17 minutes in Thursday's 119-108 win over the Washington Wizards. With Chicago down Nick Richards (elbow) and Guerschon Yabusele (shoulder/elbow), Olbrich could see even more action.
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