Lachlan Olbrich News: Upgraded to available
Olbrich (foot) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Olbrich is overcoming a probable tag due to a foot injury Tuesday. With Nick Richards (elbow) out, Olbrich should handle the backup role at center behind Guerschon Yabusele.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lachlan Olbrich See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 1622 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 561 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 3125 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lachlan Olbrich See More