Lachlan Olbrich headshot

Lachlan Olbrich News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Olbrich (foot) is listed as available for Tuesday's game against Washington.

Olbrich is overcoming a probable tag due to a foot injury Tuesday. With Nick Richards (elbow) out, Olbrich should handle the backup role at center behind Guerschon Yabusele.

Lachlan Olbrich
Chicago Bulls
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