Lamar Stevens News: Available vs. OKC
Stevens (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Stevens has been dealing with a right shoulder issue that kept him out for the last three games for the Grizzlies, but that won't keep him off the floor Thursday in Oklahoma City. The 27-year-old forward is averaging 4.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting 40.6 percent from the field this season.
