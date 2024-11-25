Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lamar Stevens headshot

Lamar Stevens News: Double-doubles in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Stevens recorded 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Stevens scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in six G League appearances this season. He also notched his third double-double. He's averaging 21.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Lamar Stevens
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now