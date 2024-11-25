Lamar Stevens News: Double-doubles in G League

Stevens recorded 26 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Stevens scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in six G League appearances this season. He also notched his third double-double. He's averaging 21.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.