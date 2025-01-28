Lamar Stevens News: Double-doubles in loss

Stevens tallied 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Stevens led the Cruise in rebounds during Tuesday's loss. While the 27-year-old forward converted his only three-point attempt against Indiana, he is shooting 29.3 percent from behind the arc on the season.