Lamar Stevens News: Fails to score again Friday

Stevens totaled zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) over zero minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Stevens' modest role continued Friday, failing to score for the seventh time in the past eight games. After stepping into a meaningful role from March 10 to March 15, during which he averaged 16.5 minutes per game, he has faded into obscurity of late. Over his past six games, he has averaged 0.5 points in 3.3 minutes.