Lamar Stevens News: Gets minimal run in return

Stevens (shoulder) tallied two points (1-2 FG) across two minutes in Thursday's 125-104 loss to the Thunder.

Stevens was back in action after missing Memphis' previous three games with right shoulder bursitis, but he barely cracked the rotation. He played 11 seconds to close out the third quarter and then didn't re-enter the game until the final 2:13 of the contest, when the Grizzlies trailed by 20 points and most other key contributors had already been shut down for the night.