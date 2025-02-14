Lamar Stevens News: Nears double-double in win

Stevens finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 33 minutes Thursday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 110-86 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Stevens continued to be a productive scorer Thursday for Motor City, as he has now scored 19 or more points 12 times during the 2024-25 campaign in the G League. The Penn State product is averaging 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game, shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 31.8 percent from beyond the arc for the Cruise.