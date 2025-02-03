Lamar Stevens News: Paces Motor City with 27 points

Stevens produced 27 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes Sunday during the Motor City Cruise's 124-101 loss to the Raptors 905.

Stevens led his club in scoring despite struggling tremendously from the field, though he made up for his poor shooting day by coming through at the charity stripe. The 27-year-old also secured a team-high eight boards and has nabbed eight or more rebounds in two of his last three appearances.