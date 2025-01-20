Fantasy Basketball
Lamar Stevens News: Puts up 22 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Stevens finished with 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 100-96 loss to the Charge.

Stevens was one of four Motor City players who scored in double digits in this contest, and he also extended his run of games with at least 15 points to three games. The former Penn State standout is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game across 10 regular-season contests.

