Lamar Stevens headshot

Lamar Stevens News: Retreating to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Stevens isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Stevens entered the starting lineup in Memphis' regular-season finale due to many of the team's typical starters sitting out but will return to the bench Tuesday. Across Stevens' last 10 appearances coming off the bench, he has averaged 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes.

Lamar Stevens
Memphis Grizzlies
