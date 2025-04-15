Lamar Stevens News: Retreating to bench
Stevens isn't in the starting five for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Stevens entered the starting lineup in Memphis' regular-season finale due to many of the team's typical starters sitting out but will return to the bench Tuesday. Across Stevens' last 10 appearances coming off the bench, he has averaged 2.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes.
