Lamar Stevens News: Scores 14 points in return

Stevens played 34 minutes Friday during Motor City's 111-110 loss to the Legends and recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Stevens had missed the team's past three games as he was battling a groin injury but made his return to the court Friday. He ended up leading the team in steals and blocks in addition to finishing third in points scored.