Lamar Stevens headshot

Lamar Stevens News: Scores 14 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Stevens played 34 minutes Friday during Motor City's 111-110 loss to the Legends and recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

Stevens had missed the team's past three games as he was battling a groin injury but made his return to the court Friday. He ended up leading the team in steals and blocks in addition to finishing third in points scored.

Lamar Stevens
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
