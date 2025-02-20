Lamar Stevens News: Signing 10-day deal with Grizzlies

The Grizzlies are signing Stevens to a 10-day contract, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Grizzlies released Johnny Davis to make space on the roster for Stevens, who has been a consistent presence for the G League's Motor City Cruise. The 27-year-old journeyman is averaging 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.6 minutes over his last 18 G League games, but he'll likely serve as a depth option in Memphis.