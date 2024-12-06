Lamar Stevens News: Solid outing in return

Stevens (groin) recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three blocks in 22 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Stevens made his first appearance since Nov. 26 but was limited to a season-low 22 minutes. He's scored in double figures in all eight of his G League appearances, averaging 19.2 points in 34.3 minutes per game.