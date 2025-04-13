Lamar Stevens News: Starting Sunday

Stevens will start Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

With most of Memphis' regulars sidelined, Stevens will make his first start of the season. He's played more than 20 minutes only once this season, totaling 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes during a 120-118 win over Phoenix on March 10.