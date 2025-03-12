Lamar Stevens News: Sticking around in Memphis
The Grizzlies will sign Stevens to a contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 season once his 10-day contract expires, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Stevens is on his second 10-day deal with the Grizzlies, and he's performed well enough to warrant a longer contract. The 27-year-old wing has appeared in six games for Memphis and is averaging 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds across 9.8 minutes. While he likely won't garner a large enough role to be fantasy relevant, Stevens will provide some additional depth and defensive expertise to the Grizzlies' bench.
