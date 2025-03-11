Lamar Stevens News: Very productive off bench

Stevens ended with 13 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 120-118 victory over the Suns.

This was Stevens' best performance with the Grizzlies, as he stepped up with the team missing several key rotation players who were held out with injuries and rest purposes. Stevens' second 10-day contract will be expiring after March 12, however, and it will be interesting to see if the franchise attempts to sign him to a standard deal.