LaMelo Ball Injury: Active at shootaround
Ball (ankle/wrist) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Pistons, according to the Hornets' Instagram.
Ball is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Charlott'es previous two contests due to left ankle and right wrist injuries. However, Ball's participation in shootaround is a positive sign that he will be able to return to action against Detroit.
