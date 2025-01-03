Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Active at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Ball (ankle/wrist) participated in shootaround ahead of Friday's game versus the Pistons, according to the Hornets' Instagram.

Ball is officially listed as questionable Friday after missing Charlott'es previous two contests due to left ankle and right wrist injuries. However, Ball's participation in shootaround is a positive sign that he will be able to return to action against Detroit.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now