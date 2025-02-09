LaMelo Ball Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Ball (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

After initially being left off the injury report, Ball is now questionable for Sunday, the first night of a back-to-back set. The point guard will likely miss at least one of the next two games, but it's unclear which one it'll be. When he's sidelined, KJ Simpson, Elfrid Payton and Isaiah Wong would be candidates for increased roles.