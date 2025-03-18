Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 10:34am

Ball (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Ball has appeared in eight of Charlotte's last nine games, with his only absence coming during the second night of a back-to-back set. He was initially listed as probable for Tuesday, so his downgrade to questionable is concerning. If Ball is sidelined, Nick Smith, Marcus Garrett (back) and Seth Curry would be candidates for increased roles.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
