LaMelo Ball Injury: Exits to locker room
Ball (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Ball exited to the locker room with the training staff, though it's unclear why. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 265 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 247 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 229 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 724 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 229 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More