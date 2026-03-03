LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Exits to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Ball (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Hunter Bailey of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball exited to the locker room with the training staff, though it's unclear why. He should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring LaMelo Ball See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and Underdog for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
29 days ago