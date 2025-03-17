LaMelo Ball Injury: Expected to face Atlanta on Tuesday

Ball (wrist) is probable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

Ball has dealt with several injuries throughout the 2024-25 campaign, which has led to the Hornets managing his playing time. However, the star point guard is expected to suit up for his fifth consecutive contest Tuesday, despite dealing with right wrist soreness. Over his last four outings, Ball has averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 assists, 3.5 three-pointers, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 31.5 minutes per contest.