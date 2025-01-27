LaMelo Ball Injury: Heading to locker room
Ball went to the locker room after appearing to suffer a leg injury during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Lakers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Ball went down after colliding with Jared Vanderbilt and went to the back to get checked out immediately after. Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry would gets more looks in the backcourt if Ball is unable to return.
