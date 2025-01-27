Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Heading to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 27, 2025

Ball went to the locker room after appearing to suffer a leg injury during the second quarter of Monday's game against the Lakers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball went down after colliding with Jared Vanderbilt and went to the back to get checked out immediately after. Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry would gets more looks in the backcourt if Ball is unable to return.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
