LaMelo Ball Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Ball is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left finger sprain.

Ball is in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season, and he presumably picked up the finger injury during the first leg of the back-to-back set in the win over Milwaukee on Saturday. If Ball is unable to play, Tre Mann (back), Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic are candidates to receive an uptick in playing time.