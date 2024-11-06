LaMelo Ball Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Ball is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons with right ankle soreness.
Ball was a late addition to the injury report after the morning shootaround, suggesting he tweaked something there. Given Ball's history of ankle issues, this is something for fantasy managers to watch very closely. If Ball is unable to play Wednesday, Tre Mann would likely see a big usage rate spike, with Vasilije Micic potentially becoming more involved as well.
