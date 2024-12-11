LaMelo Ball Injury: Limited practice participant
Ball (calf) joined "group/team setting work" at practice Wednesday, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.
Ball being on the floor to presumably work in position groups and scheme work sheds light on his status, with key next steps being an ascension to partial contact or mini scrimmages. Ball is due for a formal re-evaluation on his left calf strain in coming days.
