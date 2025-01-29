LaMelo Ball Injury: Out at least one week

The Hornets announced Wednesday that an MRI on Ball's left ankle confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprain. The point guard is scheduled to be re-evaluated in one week.

Ankle injuries have plagued Ball throughout his NBA career, and though he has been wearing braces on both ankles for protection this season, he still ended up turning his left ankle while backpedaling down the court and stepping on the foot of the Lakers' Jarred Vanderbilt in Monday's 112-107 loss. While the Hornets didn't provide word on the severity of Ball's ankle sprain, the team will hold him out through at least the middle of next week before providing an update on his status. Ball is in the midst of a stellar fifth NBA season, averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game to go with 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 33.3 minutes over 31 appearances. Vasilije Micic is likely to serve as the Hornets' starting point guard for the duration of Ball's absence.