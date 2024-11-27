LaMelo Ball Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Ball is probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to right wrist soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ball was a late addition to the injury report, but the Hornets are still planning on their franchise player being in the lineup. Ball is coming off a monster performance against the Magic on Monday in which he produced 44 points (17-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.