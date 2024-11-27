Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Ball is probable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to right wrist soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Ball was a late addition to the injury report, but the Hornets are still planning on their franchise player being in the lineup. Ball is coming off a monster performance against the Magic on Monday in which he produced 44 points (17-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now