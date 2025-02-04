LaMelo Ball Injury: Progressing in recovery

The Hornets announced Tuesday that Ball (ankle) has progressed to on-court activity, and additional updates on his status will be updated as appropriate.

Ball has already been ruled out for Wednesday's contest versus the Bucks, marking his fifth straight absence due to a sprained left ankle. However, it appears that the 23-year-old guard is progressing well in his recovery and could return to action soon. Until Ball is officially cleared to play, Vasilije Micic (ankle) will likely continue to start, as Tre Mann (back) and Brandon Miller (wrist) are out for the season.