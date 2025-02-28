Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 3:08pm

Ball (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Ball has missed the last two games for the Hornets due to soreness in his right ankle. The rising star could be trending in the right direction to get back on the floor Saturday. However, Nick Smith and Damion Baugh may get a boost in minutes if the one-time All-Star cannot play against Washington.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
