LaMelo Ball Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Ball (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Ball has missed the last two games for the Hornets due to soreness in his right ankle. The rising star could be trending in the right direction to get back on the floor Saturday. However, Nick Smith and Damion Baugh may get a boost in minutes if the one-time All-Star cannot play against Washington.
