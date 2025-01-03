LaMelo Ball Injury: Ruled out against Detroit
Ball (ankle/wrist) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Ball will miss a third straight game for the Hornets on Friday night when the team faces the Pistons. Vasilije Micic will have to shoulder the load as the starting point guard for Charlotte once again, who finished with seven points, seven assists and three rebounds in the loss to the Bulls on Monday.
