Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Ruled out against Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Ball (ankle/wrist) has officially been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons.

Ball will miss a third straight game for the Hornets on Friday night when the team faces the Pistons. Vasilije Micic will have to shoulder the load as the starting point guard for Charlotte once again, who finished with seven points, seven assists and three rebounds in the loss to the Bulls on Monday.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now