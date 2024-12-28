Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Ruled out against OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Ball (ankle/wrist) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Thunder, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Ball has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to ankle and wrist soreness. Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry are candidates to receive increased playing time with Brandon Miller (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee) also out. Ball's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Chicago.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
