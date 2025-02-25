LaMelo Ball Injury: Sitting out Tuesday

Ball (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

The Hornets will hold Ball out of action Tuesday on the second half of their back-to-back set. The star guard is likely to be available Thursday against Dallas, but he could get more maintenance days down the stretch. Elfrid Payton appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Ball in the starting lineup, with Payton averaging 6.6 points, 8.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 25.5 minutes in five games as a starter this season.