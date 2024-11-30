Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Will miss some time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 30, 2024 at 10:10am

Ball has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and will be reevaluated two weeks from the date of the injury sustained on Nov. 27.

Ball injured his left calf in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game versus Miami. Two weeks from that date will be Dec. 11, which means a reasonable estimation for his earliest return may not be until Dec. 19 at Washington following the NBA's in-season tournament. The star guard has averaged career highs in points (31.1) and three-pointers (4.7) this season, both of which rank second league-wide. Additionally, he has logged 5.4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 18 games. Backup point guard Tre Mann (back) has already been ruled out for at least two weeks, which means other candidates to see increased workloads in their absences are Brandon Miller, Seth Curry, Vasilije Micic, Nick Smith and Cody Martin.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now