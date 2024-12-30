LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play against Chicago

Ball (ankle/wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Ball is working through left ankle and right wrist injuries, which will force him to miss his second straight game. The Hornets have an extended break following Monday's game, and his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Pistons. Vasilije Micic was inserted into the starting lineup against the Thunder on Saturday and figures to remain part of the first unit Monday due to Ball's injury.