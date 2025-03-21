Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 11:13am

Ball (rest) will not play Friday against the Thunder.

Ball recorded 25 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and eight assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 win over New York, and now he'll sit out the second leg of this back-to-back set for injury management as per usual. The Hornets will be very shorthanded Friday, meaning guys like Nick Smith, Josh Green, DaQuan Jeffries and Wendell Moore could see healthy workloads.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now