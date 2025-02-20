Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Ball is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right ankle injury management.

Charlotte is on the second night of a back-to-back, so Ball and Mark Williams (conditioning) will both sit out following an upset victory over the Lakers. The absences should lead to more usage for Nick Smith, Seth Curry, Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate. Ball's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup at the Trail Blazers.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now