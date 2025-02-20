LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play Thursday

Ball is out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right ankle injury management.

Charlotte is on the second night of a back-to-back, so Ball and Mark Williams (conditioning) will both sit out following an upset victory over the Lakers. The absences should lead to more usage for Nick Smith, Seth Curry, Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate. Ball's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup at the Trail Blazers.