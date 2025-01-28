Fantasy Basketball
LaMelo Ball Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 7:31am

Ball (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets.

Ball suffered a left ankle sprain in Monday's loss to the Lakers and will miss at least one game as a result. The Hornets haven't provided an update on the severity of the sprain, as Ball is still undergoing further evaluation, which likely includes an MRI. Vasilije Micic will likely start at point guard Wednesday in Ball's stead.

