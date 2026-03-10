LaMelo Ball News: Bothered by foul trouble

Ball had 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 22 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 103-101 win over the Trail Blazers.

Ball couldn't escape the referee's whistle, limited to just 22 minutes as a result of foul trouble. Although he eventually fouled out, Ball was still able to end with a serviceable fantasy line, helping the Hornets to an impressive come-from-behind victory. Look for Ball to make amends when Charlotte travels to Sacramento on Wednesday.