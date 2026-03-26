LaMelo Ball News: Chips in 22 points vs. New York

Ball registered 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists and five rebounds over 36 minutes during the Hornets' 114-103 win over the Knicks on Thursday.

Ball helped the Hornets set the tone early with 10 points in the first quarter, and his 22 points were second most on the team behind rookie Kon Knueppel (26). Ball has scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven outings, and over that span he has averaged 24.0 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 threes and 1.9 steals over 27.6 minutes per game. He has seen his averages decrease across the board this season while working alongside Knueppel, Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges; nonetheless, Ball has been a key piece to Charlotte's resurgent season.