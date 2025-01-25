LaMelo Ball News: Cleared to play Saturday

Ball (wrist) is available to play against the Pelicans on Saturday.

Ball was held out of Friday's 102-97 loss to the Trail Blazers due to a sprained right wrist, but the injury isn't severe enough for him to miss a second straight game. Over his last seven outings, Ball has averaged 25.6 points, 7.9 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 35.9 minutes per game; however, he's shot just 39.6 percent from the field over that span (including 29.5 percent from three on 11.1 3PA/G).