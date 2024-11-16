Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
LaMelo Ball headshot

LaMelo Ball News: Clutch free throws vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

Ball registered 26 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-114 win over the Bucks.

Ball struggled with his efficiency from the floor Saturday, but he came up clutch in the fourth quarter when he scored 15 of his 26 points, including the game-winning free throws with just seconds remaining. Since Nov. 1, Ball has averaged 30.1 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now