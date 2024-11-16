LaMelo Ball News: Clutch free throws vs. Milwaukee

Ball registered 26 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-114 win over the Bucks.

Ball struggled with his efficiency from the floor Saturday, but he came up clutch in the fourth quarter when he scored 15 of his 26 points, including the game-winning free throws with just seconds remaining. Since Nov. 1, Ball has averaged 30.1 points, 5.9 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 33.8 minutes per game.