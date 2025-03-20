LaMelo Ball News: Comes close to double-double

Ball produced 25 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt), five rebounds and eight assists over 28 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 win over New York.

Ball didn't have his best performance in this win Thursday, but the electric point guard finished just two assists away from a double-double while putting solid numbers in the rebounding category as well. Ball, who's returning from a one-game absence, has reached the 25-point mark in three of his last four regular-season appearances. He should remain a key contributor on offense for the Hornets as long as he remains on the hardwood.