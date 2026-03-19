LaMelo Ball News: Comes out hot in Thursday's win

Ball logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 20 minutes in Thursday's 130-111 win over the Magic.

Ball sparked the Hornets with 14 points in the first quarter, and he may have had a more stat-filled first half had he not been in foul trouble, which limited him to 57 seconds in the second quarter. Still, Ball chipped in another six points in the third to reach the 20-point threshold and sat out for the whole fourth quarter due to Charlotte's large lead. He led the Hornets in steals (he has logged at least three steals eight times this season) and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Coby White (27 points) and Brandon Miller (25 points). Ball has scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven outings, averaging 22.0 points, 5.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 1.4 steals over 27.8 minutes per game in that span.