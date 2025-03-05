LaMelo Ball News: Does it all in double-double

Ball contributed 28 points (11-28 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 125-101 loss to Minnesota.

Ball led the way for Charlotte in Wednesday's contest, posting team-high marks in scoring, rebounds and assists while finishing two points short of the 30-point mark in a double-double. Ball tied a season high in rebounds, a mark he has recorded on two other occasions. He has now tallied at least 28 points and 10 rebounds in three outings this year.