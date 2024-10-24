LaMelo Ball News: Dominant performance Wednesday

Ball had 34 points (10-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 win over the Rockets.

Ball looked every bit the superstar, carrying the Hornets to an impressive road victory in the season-opener. Often talked about for all the wrong reasons, Ball will be looking to put his injury history behind him. Despite wearing ankle braces, he didn't appear limited at all, a welcome sight for anyone who took a chance on him in drafts. He should be an elite source of points, threes, assists and steals, while also converting at a high rate from the free-throw line.