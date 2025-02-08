LaMelo Ball News: Double-doubles in return

Ball recorded 24 points (9-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and 10 assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 117-116 win over San Antonio.

Ball returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games due to an ankle injury. He moved straight back into the starting lineup, recording his seventh double-double of the season. The fact he logged a team-high 36 minutes would indicate he is over his most recent injury, a good sign for his immediate playing future. As long as he can stay healthy, Ball should continue to facilitate the offense, while also leading the way when it comes to shot attempts.