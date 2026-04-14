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LaMelo Ball News: Drops 30 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ball contributed 30 points (12-31 FG, 2-16 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 127-126 overtime win over the Heat in the Play-In Tournament.

Ball struggled mightily from beyond the arc but still scored a game-high 30 points, including the go-ahead layup in overtime. The star point guard also led all players in assists en route to his second double-double of April. Ball and the Hornets are now set to face the loser of Wednesday's matchup between the Magic and 76ers, and a win would send Charlotte to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets
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